Ryan McNab: Man still in custody after Rathcoole death
- Published
Police are continuing to question a man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in County Antrim.
Ryan McNab, 31, from north Belfast, died following a serious assault in Barna Square, in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey on Friday.
He received medical treatment but died from his injuries at the scene.
A 24-year-old man remains in police custody. The police have appealed for information about the murder.
On Saturday, Det Ch Insp Anthony Kelly said: "I am continuing to appeal to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 1779 of 21/10/22.
"I will add that we are aware of footage from the scene circulating and would ask people not to share this out of respect for the family."