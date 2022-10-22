Innishrush: Police to step up patrols following 'hate crime'
- Published
Fireworks were directed at homes in Innishrush, County Londonderry, and abuse was shouted at residents in what police are treating as a hate crime.
Houses in the Mill Park and Millers Hill area of the village were reportedly targeted on Friday night.
No-one was injured and there were no reports of property being damaged but police described it as "reckless".
No arrests were made but police said a group of young people were "spoken to" by officers at the scene.
Glenn Moore from the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) party said he had seen video footage of an incident which showed youths shouting pro-IRA chants and other republican slogans.
He said the late-night attacks were "clearly upsetting to residents, particularly the elderly and young children".
Insp Kyle Lucas said the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) would be stepping up patrols in Innishrush in the coming weeks and keeping a "proactive presence" in the area.
"Anyone involved in this type of reckless activity needs to stop and think of the consequences, not just for them, but also how it affects people living in the area."