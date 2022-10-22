Cullybackey: Boy,17, dies in single-vehicle crash
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has died following a one-vehicle crash in Cullybackey, County Antrim.
It happened on the Cardonaghy Road area shortly before 23:40 BST on Friday. The boy was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.
A teenage boy and girl, who were also in the car, were also taken to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene, according to a police spokesman.
Police have appealed for information and dash-cam footage.
The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.