Rathcoole: Murder investigation launched after Barna Square assault
Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in his 30s in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey, County Antrim, on Friday.
Police received a report of a serious assault on a man in the Barna Square area shortly after 20:15 BST.
He received medical treatment but died from his injuries at the scene.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. Police have appealed for information.