Rathcoole: Murder investigation launched after Barna Square assault

Police received a report shortly after 20:15 BST of a serious assault in the Barna Square area

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in his 30s in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey, County Antrim, on Friday.

Police received a report of a serious assault on a man in the Barna Square area shortly after 20:15 BST.

He received medical treatment but died from his injuries at the scene.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. Police have appealed for information.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them

