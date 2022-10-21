Omagh: Man in court accused of Paul Brown manslaughter
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of 53-year-old Paul Brown in Omagh, County Tyrone.
Deon Fullen, 20, from Slievecoole Park in the town is accused of manslaughter, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
The charges relate to an incident in Mullaghmore just before midnight on Sunday.
An application for bail was refused at Dungannon Magistrates' Court and Mr Fullen was remanded in custody.
A detective told the court she could connect the accused to the charges.
She said a post mortem examination had shown that Mr Brown had died from a heart attack and he had suffered emotional and physical stress.
A defence solicitor challenged the detective that the pathologist had also said the heart attack "could just as easily have occurred at a bus stop".
He said there were no physical marks on his body and he had died from natural causes.
Samurai sword allegation
The court heard that Mr Brown had been celebrating his birthday with his son Owen at a bar in Omagh.
The detective said an altercation had taken place with the accused and they had to be separated by door staff.
Later the Browns went to Deon Fullen's home where it is alleged he emerged with a samurai sword.
Owen Brown told police that the defendant ran at them swinging the weapon.
Owen Brown suffered severe injuries to his hands, including severed fingers and wounds to his wrist as well as stab wounds to his body.
He remains in hospital.
The police were called and when officers arrived Paul Brown was unresponsive.
Attempts were made to revive him and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Mr Fullen is alleged to have left the scene before returning five hours later when he was arrested.
It is claimed he went to a neighbour's house where he changed his blood-stained jeans.
'History of bad blood'
The detective said Owen Brown and Mr Fullen knew each other and had attended the same secondary school.
The police had been told there was "a history of bad blood between the defendant's father and the deceased Paul Brown".
During police interviews, Mr Fullen had claimed Owen Brown had "started on him" at the bar and he had defended himself.
While admitting he was heavily intoxicated he denied murdering Paul Brown or attempting to murder anyone.
He gave no comment answers to all other questions regarding his movements, the samurai sword, or wounding Owen Brown and Paul Brown.
During his final interview on Thursday night, the detective said Mr Fullen had claimed that Paul Brown had threatened to shoot him during the altercation at the bar, but he declined to provide any further detail.
Objecting to bail, the officer raised concerns that the defendant could interfere with witnesses or obstruct the investigation.
She said searches had taken place to try to locate the samurai sword but the weapon had not been found.
Mr Fullen was remanded in custody to appear at Omagh Court on 15 November.