Antrim murder: Liam Christie shot four times
- Published
The 44-year-old man found dead in Antrim on Thursday was shot four times, detectives have said.
Liam Christie's body was found on Thursday in his home on the Craighill estate after neighbours raised the alarm at about 09:00 BST.
A 31-year-old man remains in custody and is helping police with their inquiries.
PSNI Det Ch Insp Rachel Wilson described the killing of Mr Christie as "brutal".
"Liam had three sons and a partner and they are trying to come to terms with him dying in such violent circumstances," she said.
Mr Christie had lived in the area for a number of weeks and was previously known to police.
Det Ch Insp Wilson said Mr Christie was "shot up to four times at close range in a house where he had been residing in recent weeks".
She appealed for information and said she was interested in the timeframe between 19:00 on Wednesday and 09:00 on Thursday.
"I have already received information that a member of the public heard possible gunshots at about 02:00 on Thursday but believed it was fireworks," she said.
She added that she was keen to establish if anyone else "heard any unusual noises around this time".