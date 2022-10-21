PSNI chief Simon Byrne warns budget cuts will hit officer numbers
- Published
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) chief constable has written to party leaders in a new warning over cuts being faced by the force.
Simon Byrne confirmed officer numbers may drop to 6,000 by 2025.
In a letter seen by BBC News NI, Mr Byrne voiced concerns over a "smaller, less visible, accessible and responsive police service".
He wrote: "More aspects of service delivery will look different and slow down."
The PSNI, which has previously announced it is to freeze recruitment next year, currently has about 6,800 officers.
All Northern Ireland political parties committed to a force of 7,500 in the New Decade, New Approach agreement almost three years ago.
However, budgets have since been hit and the absence of a Northern Ireland Executive makes financial problems harder to address.
In his letter, Mr Byrne told politicians: "We will work closely with the Department of Justice and Policing Board to agree priorities, including how we protect 999 response and neighbourhood policing.
"The out workings of this will become clearer in the coming months."
The chief constable also told them the PSNI's service to victims who suffer less serious crime was likely to be "adversely affected".
Mike Nesbitt, the Ulster Unionist Party's member on the policing board, said the chief constable's warning should not be ignored.
He called on Justice Minister Naomi Long to intervene.
"My primary concern is that senior officers and staff at the PSNI are now looking actively at cutting services," Mr Nesbitt said.