May Blood: Trade unionist and former Labour peer dies aged 84
The former Labour peer and trade unionist, Baroness Blood has died.
The Belfast woman was the president of the Labour Party in Northern Ireland (LPNI) and was previous involved with the Northern Ireland Women's Coalition.
She began work at 14 in the Blackstaff Linen Mill in west Belfast.
After the closure of the mill, she ran a training project for long-term unemployed men in the Shankill Road area and from 1993 to 1999 worked for the Greater Shankill Partnership.
Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said she was a "fearless and tireless campaigner" who focused on making people's lives better.
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood described her as "A tireless community activist and advocate for workers to her core".
Very sorry to hear of the passing of May Blood, Baroness Blood. A tireless community activist and advocate for workers to her core, her valuable work towards building peace here will always be celebrated and remembered.— Colum Eastwood 🇺🇦 (@columeastwood) October 21, 2022
During the 1970s, Baroness Blood actively supported the Equal Pay Act (1970) and Sex Discrimination (Northern Ireland) Order (1976).
Her other campaigns within Blackstaff Mill included battling to reduce working hours, negotiating for holiday pay and Saturday overtime rates, and campaigning for a minimum wage for the women working in the mill offices.
She had been awarded an MBE in 1995 for her work in labour relations.
In the 1990s, Baroness Blood played a key role in the formation of the Northern Ireland Women's Coalition.
In 1999, she became the first woman in Northern Ireland to be given a life peerage, making her Baroness Blood of Blackwatertown.
She represented the Labour party until she stepped down from the House of Lords in 2018.
She was also involved with the Integrated Education Fund, which works for more schools where Protestant and Catholic children go to school together.
The fund paid tribute to her, saying she was a great friend and champion.