South Belfast: Man arrested after attempted sexual assault

The Police Service of Northern Ireland crestPA Media

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after an attempted sexual assault in south Belfast.

Police received a report at 01:20 BST on Friday that a woman had been sexually assaulted on the Ravenhill Road.

She was approached by an unknown man who grabbed her and lifted her skirt before passers-by intervened.

Detectives want anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.

The 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of offences including sexual assault and possessing of an offensive weapon.

