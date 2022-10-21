South Belfast: Man arrested after attempted sexual assault
A 30-year-old man has been arrested after an attempted sexual assault in south Belfast.
Police received a report at 01:20 BST on Friday that a woman had been sexually assaulted on the Ravenhill Road.
She was approached by an unknown man who grabbed her and lifted her skirt before passers-by intervened.
Detectives want anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.
The 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of offences including sexual assault and possessing of an offensive weapon.