Belfast Glider: Preferred routes for expansion revealed
The preferred route for the Glider extension is along the Antrim Road in north Belfast, and along the Ormeau Road and Saintfield Road in the south.
Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd said north and south routes should extend to Glengormley and Carryduff.
However he added that the "feasibility" of this would have to be assessed further.
Belfast Rapid Transport, or BRT, has been moving people across the city since September 2018.
The current network comprises the G1 service that runs from the McKinstry roundabout in west Belfast to Dundonald Park and Ride in the east via the city centre.
The G2 connects the city centre to the Titanic Quarter.
Under new plans the G2 service would also be extended to connect with Queen's University and the City Hospital.
The announcement on the preferred routes for the extension of the service followed a public consultation to get the views of the public and other stakeholders.
There had been some debate over the proposed route in north Belfast.
Political parties were divided about whether the new Glider route was best suited to the Shore Road or the Antrim Road.
In October 2021 Translink chief executive Chris Conway said he was disappointed the debate was regarded by some as an "orange and green" issue.
Plans for the new routes:
- South Belfast - Running from the existing G1/G2 network at City Hall along Great Victoria Street, Bruce Street, Bankmore Link (proposed new public transport and cycling link road) to Ormeau Road then continuing from Ormeau Road to Ravenhill Road intersection and along the Saintfield Road to Carryduff.
- G2 Eetension - This route forms an extension to the existing G2 service which currently serves the Titanic Quarter via the city centre network. Running from the existing G1/G2 network at City Hall along Great Victoria Street, Bruce Street, Dublin Road, University Road, Elmwood Avenue and returning to the city centre via Lisburn Road and Great Victoria Street.
- North Belfast - Running from the existing G1/G2 network at Belfast City Hall along Donegall Place, Royal Avenue, Donegall Street and Clifton Street to Carlisle Circus then continuing along Antrim Road to Glengormley.
"My officials will continue to engage with residents, businesses and other stakeholders along the selected route as the detailed design is progressed," said Mr O'Dowd.
The Department for Infrastructure said the initial phase of the service, which launched in 2018, had been a "huge success".
A statement said: "It has helped transform and modernise public transport services in the east and west of the city."
The department said that the number of people using "sustainable public transport" on these corridors had increased by 70%.
The report and route proposals can be viewed on the department's website.