Crumlin: Pedestrian, 61, dies after being hit by car
A 61-year-old woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in Crumlin in County Antrim.
Angela Hanna was struck by the vehicle on Main Street in Crumlin at about 14:05 BST on Tuesday.
Emergency services and the air ambulance attended the incident. She was taken to hospital but later died.
A man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences but has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Police have appealed for witnesses or those with dashcam footage to contact them.