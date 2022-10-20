Liz Truss: Sinn Féin say Truss latest PM to fail people
- Published
Politicians in Northern Ireland have been reacting to the dramatic resignation of Liz Truss.
The prime minister said she would be stepping down, with her successor to be elected in a Tory leadership contest next week.
Former PM Boris Johnson could stand in the leadership contest to replace her, according to reports.
Jeremy Hunt - who was appointed chancellor last week - has said he will not stand in the contest.
Michelle O'Neill, Sinn Féin vice-president
Ms O'Neill said Ms Truss "joins the long line of British prime ministers who have failed people".
"The chaos and disastrous policies of the Tories has heaped misery onto workers and families " she said.
In a tweet, the Sinn Féin vice-president said all parties in Northern Ireland needed to "work together, stand up to the Tories and support people in a new Executive."
The chaos & disastrous policies of the Tories has heaped misery onto workers & families— Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) October 20, 2022
Liz Truss joins the long line of British Prime Ministers who have failed people
We need all parties in the North to work together, stand up to the Tories & support people in a new Executive
Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said 45 days of "chaos and dysfunction at the heart of the Tory Party" had ended with the PM's resignation.
"Liz Truss' legacy will be soaring mortgage payments, wrecking the economy, lifting the cap on bankers' bonuses and working in the interests of the super-rich," she added.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Democratic Unionist Party leader
Sir Jeffrey said he wished the outgoing prime minister well but said the government needed to think "very carefully about its next steps".
He said Ms Truss "cared deeply about Northern Ireland" and he expected her successor to do the same.
Asked by BBC News NI if a general election was needed, Sir Jeffrey said he was not sure this would "solve any problems at this time".
"Will an election change the protocol, will an election deliver the solution that we all need? I don't think it will," he said.
Naomi Long, Alliance Party leader
Naomi Long said the prime minister's premiership was "a disaster from start to finish" and will go down in history "for all the wrong reasons".
In a statement, the Alliance leader said it had "degenerated into a disaster a day, sometimes an hour," for the PM.
"This relentless chaos has yet again underlined the urgency of restoration of a functioning and reformed Stormont Executive," she said.
"In previous crises we have been able to fall back on Westminster intervention.
"However, we do not have that luxury given the unprecedented scale of the crisis unfolding in Westminster."
Colum Eastwood, Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) leader
Mr Eastwood said the prime minister's government had "shredded its political authority and economic credibility".
The Social and Democratic Labour Party (SDLP) leader said the Conservative Party had "no mandate to govern".
"Moving the deckchairs around the Tory Titanic will not deliver the radical change that people in Northern Ireland need in terms of support from the cost of living crisis, help to address soaring interest rates and the restoration of devolved government," he said.
Doug Beattie, UUP leader
Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said Liz Truss leaves the situation around the NI Protocol "even worse".
Mr Beattie urged her not to call an assembly election until her successor was in place.
"Whoever emerges as prime minister, he or she needs to devote some time to restoring devolved government in Northern Ireland and reverse the damage done to the Belfast Agreement by the NI Protocol," he said.
Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (Irish PM)
Mr Martin said that on a personal level, he sympathised with Ms Truss, adding "it's been a very difficult time" for her. The taoiseach said he had a number of opportunities to engage with the PM "during her brief period as prime minister".
"Britain is Ireland's closest neighbour and a relationship of partnership between the British and Irish governments is vital for peace and prosperity on these islands," he said.
"I remain committed to working with the British government in this spirit."