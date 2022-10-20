Northern Ireland Protocol: Lord Mandelson criticises lack of talks
The lack of serious negotiation over the Northern Ireland Protocol has been a "terrible dereliction of duty" by the UK government, Lord Mandelson has said.
The former Northern Ireland secretary said there was no "concrete proposal" to end the impasse over the protocol.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has refused to return to power-sharing until the protocol is "fixed".
The Labour peer urged unionists to give it a chance in order for "normal politics" to return.
The protocol keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods, avoiding the need for a hard border with the Republic of Ireland after Brexit.
Special trading arrangements were required for Northern Ireland because of its land border with the Republic of Ireland, which is in the EU.
The DUP and other unionist parties object to trade barriers being erected between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.
The UK government has been attempting to change the protocol deal it originally agreed with the EU nearly three years ago.
The talks aimed at resolving the row have largely been at a standstill since February but last month the UK and the EU agreed to restart their negotiations.
'Terrible dereliction of duty'
Lord Mandelson said that no "serious way out has been tabled" by the UK.
"That is a terrible dereliction of duty to the people of Northern Ireland," he said.
"What they have got to do to get out of this dilemma is properly to engage with the European Union, find a more sensitive and flexible way of applying the Northern Ireland Protocol.
"There isn't an international border that exists between Britain and Northern Ireland and that must be properly recognised in trading arrangements that are made.
"When they have reached a conclusion, in my view what the [Northern Ireland] secretary has to do is... say to the unionists: 'The European Union have said they are going to approach this in a more practical, flexible and sensitive way - take them at their word.'
'Back to normal politics'
"Then if the [new arrangements] don't work and [the EU] lets us down then [the UK government] will take responsibility in effect for pulling the plug on it.
"In the meantime, let it work, give it a chance in practice... so that we can get back to normal politics and normal government in Northern Ireland."
On Monday, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he was "not going to apologise" for his party's stance.
"We believe it's right for Northern Ireland that we resolve these issues and have firm foundations," he added.