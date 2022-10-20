Lisnaskea: Car set on fire in 'sectarian hate crime'
A car has been set on fire in County Fermanagh in what police are treating as a sectarian hate crime.
It happened on Main Street in Lisnaskea at about 22:00 BST on Wednesday.
Police said a man poured a flammable liquid over a parked Mercedes E-Class car before setting it alight causing damage to the bonnet and driver's side window.
The fire was put out by the Northern Ireland Fire Service and there are no reports of any injuries.
Police want anyone with information about the arson attack to contact them.
"Inquiries are continuing and at this stage the incident is being treated as a sectarian-motivated hate crime," said a police inspector.
After setting the car on fire, the man made off on foot towards Monaghan Road.
He is described as being 6ft (1.83m) and was wearing dark clothing and a dark hat.