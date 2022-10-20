Enniskillen memorial to IRA bomb victims gets permanent home
- Published
A memorial to 12 people killed in an IRA bomb in Enniskillen has been installed on the site of the attack after spending five years in storage.
It was originally unveiled at a ceremony to mark the 30th anniversary of the Remembrance Sunday bombing, which took place on 8 November 1987.
The memorial was removed a short time later because of a controversy over where it would be permanently placed.
It has now been installed on a wall of the Clinton Centre in the town.
The community centre was built on the site of the bomb.
Transport NI opposed the original site on a plinth beside the Clinton Centre because it could potentially obstruct a pavement, so the plans were changed.
In a revised planning application, the memorial was proposed for a paved area at the entrance of the Clinton Centre - an area owned by a Catholic diocesan trust.
The trust said it had not been consulted by the council.
At the time the Ely Centre, a Troubles-victims charity based in Enniskillen, said the families had worked "tirelessly to resolve the issue".
Eleven people were killed in the bombing.
A 12th victim, Ronnie Hill, slipped into a coma two days after and died 13 years later.
One relative who watched the memorial being installed told BBC News NI that they had waited a long time but were pleased to see it finally in place.
It is expected that families will attend a vigil at the memorial on the 35th anniversary of the attack next month.