Man who alleges Mountbatten abuse launches legal challenge
- Published
A man who claims Lord Mountbatten abused him at a Belfast children's home has launched legal action against state institutions in Northern Ireland.
Arthur Smyth alleges the late earl molested him twice in the 1970s while he lived at Kincora Boys' Home.
Lawyers representing Mr Smyth, lodged a writ of summons at the High Court.
Lord Mountbatten is not referred to in the writ, but details of the alleged abuse will be set out in a finalised statement of claim to be served later.
Mr Smyth, who has waived anonymity, is suing the Department of Health, the secretary of state, the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and the Business Services Organisation (BSO).
The BSO provides business support and specialist services to the health and social care sector.
Mr Smyth is seeking damages for alleged assault and battery, negligence, misfeasance in public office and breach of statutory duty under the Children and Young Persons Act (Northern Ireland) 1968.
Solicitor Kevin Winters said: "In issuing this action Arthur Smyth has now put down a marker and taken the next important step in his battle to get justice over the horrific abuse suffered by him when he was a child.
"He wants the facts finally to emerge about his abuse generally and specific allegations about two separate incidents implicating the now deceased royal."
Lord Mountbatten, a great uncle and mentor to King Charles III, was killed along with three others when the IRA blew up his fishing boat off the coast of Mullaghmore, County Sligo, in August 1979.
Wider proceedings brought by the plaintiff relate to periods he spent as a child at three different facilities in Belfast, including Kincora in the east of the city.
The home, which closed in 1980, was at the centre of a major sex abuse scandal.
Three members of staff were later jailed for attacks on 11 boys, and in 2017 an inquiry found that 39 residents were abused at some point during their time at Kincora.
According to Mr Smyth's lawyer, proceedings were only issued after receiving no response to formal letters of claim served on the defendants three weeks ago.