West Belfast: 'Stunning' £5.6m Páirc Nua Chollann opens
- Published
The £5.6m Páirc Nua Chollann in west Belfast is to open on Thursday.
The new park is located on the Stewartstown Road, opposite the Colin Connect Transport Hub and Colin Town Square.
It includes accessible and sensory play equipment as well as a nature education zone, a cycle pump track and walking, running and cycling routes.
Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Christina Black described the new park as "stunning".
"It will play a significant role in regenerating the area, it will improve health and wellbeing by encouraging people to get outdoors and get active, it provides new facilities for our children and young people, and it will support our good relations agenda," she said.
The project was funded by the Stormont Executive Office's Urban Villages programme and the Department for Communities.
It will be operated by Belfast City Council.
The Department for Communities provided £690,000 for the construction of the park as well as the land on which the park is located.
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said her department was committed to regenerating the area through its Colin Town Centre Masterplan.
"This impressive new outdoor space is a vital element of that plan which will undoubtedly become a well-established focal point for the community to enjoy, with all the benefits that brings to health and wellbeing," she added.
For those new to the sports, introductory BMX, skateboarding and parkour sessions at the park will be announced in the coming weeks.
A community celebration event will also take place later this autumn.