Crumlin: Pedestrian critical after County Antrim crash
- Published
A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in County Antrim.
Emergency services and the air ambulance attended the incident on Main Street in Crumlin at about 14:05 BST on Tuesday.
A man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences but has since been released on police bail and will return for questioning at a later date.
Main Street, which was closed for a period of time, has since reopened.
Police have appealed for witnesses or those with dashcam footage to contact them.