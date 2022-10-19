Daisy Hill: Newry hospital to lose emergency general surgery
- Published
Daisy Hill hospital in Newry will lose its capacity to provide emergency general surgery, the health minister has said.
Robin Swann said it would become an elective overnight stay centre and a critical part of the elective care network.
It comes days after it was warned emergency general surgery was at risk at the South West Acute Hospital.
Emergency surgery had been halted at Daisy Hill at the end of February.
In January, a Southern Health Trust board meeting was told the withdrawal of emergency general surgery was an "interim" measure due to ongoing recruitment challenges.
At the time, only two out of six general surgical consultant posts at the hospital had been filled, despite repeated recruitment processes.
It was the first time a measure was taken at the hospital, with services delivered at Craigavon Area Hospital in County Armagh instead.
Meanwhile, at the Western Trust a decision has not been yet been made on the future of emergency general surgery at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen.
At a board meeting on Monday, members heard the service was fragile because there were too few consultant surgeons.
