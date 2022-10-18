South West Acute Hospital: 'People will suffer' without emergency surgery
People in Fermanagh will definitely suffer if emergency general surgery is removed from a hospital in Enniskillen, a retired consultant has warned.
The Western Trust said on Monday that the service at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) was "fragile" due to staffing pressures.
Prof Mahendra Varma said there would be "serious consequences" for other hospital services.
The trust said other services were not under threat if emergency surgery goes.
There is funding for six consultant surgeons but there are only three at the SWAH and more surgical staff are set to leave.
Prof Varma was involved in the establishment of the hospital, which first opened its doors to patients in 2012.
He fears that if emergency general surgery was moved to Altnagelvin in Londonderry, lives would be unnecessarily lost.
"They are bypassing an acute hospital, which has state-of-the-art facilities, to go to another hospital over roads that are far from satisfactory, and at least an hour plus journey," he said.
"It has been shown in the medical literature, the longer the journey to a hospital, the greater the morbidity and the mortality.
"So the people in Fermanagh will definitely suffer."
Prof Varma added it was "not an excuse that people are suddenly resigning" and accused the Western Trust of failing to recruit staff in a timely manner.
'Glorified hotel'
Jill Weir, a branch secretary of the Unison union, said the fate of emergency surgery and its potential impact on the rest of the hospital was very concerning.
"We need answers so that our community can feel safe," she added.
Union Nipsa said: "It is clear that any cut in services will increase pressure on the other hospitals within the trust, further exacerbating the safe staffing crisis and putting the lives of more patients at risk."
The trust's chief executive, Neil Guckian, said the SWAH would make an "excellent regional centre" for planned or elective surgeries.
Cllr Paul Blake, from the SDLP, criticised the proposal.
"The trust can gloss over it all they want but all it amounts to is a glorified hotel and while people in emergency after 5pm have to travel from here to Altnagelvin to an already overcrowded hospital," he said.
The trust insists no final decision has been made.