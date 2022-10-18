R driver Michael McGrath jailed for seriously injuring woman
An R driver who left a woman with severe injuries after a head-on collision has been given a 15 month sentence.
Michael McGrath, 21, of Castlevennon Road in Katesbridge, County Down, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving.
He will serve half his sentence in prison and half on licence.
The woman suffered multiple fractures and spent three months in hospital.
A prosecution lawyer told Craigavon Crown Court that McGrath had overtaken two cars on the Magheraconluce Road near Anahilt and was negotiating a bend on the wrong side of the road when his black Seat Leon drove into the front of the woman's car on 7 January 2020.
The woman was knocked unconscious and suffered several fractures to the left side of her body including to her spine, legs, forearm, foot and toes.
She then underwent a nine-hour spinal surgery before being moved to a convalescence home in a wheelchair after an extended hospital stay.
The court heard that since the crash, the woman could only walk for a short space of time assisted by a crutch and was embarrassed to go out socially.
A lawyer for the defence said McGrath, who had passed his test six months before the crash, was "deeply ashamed of his actions" and had written a letter of apology.
However, the judge said that within weeks of the accident, McGrath was caught speeding again and that he was later convicted of dangerous driving by undertaking a car on the hard shoulder.
"It doesn't seem replete with regret to me," the judge added.
The judge said the victim would "continue to suffer as a consequence" of McGrath's actions, but accepted his driving inexperience as a mitigating feature.
"You didn't learn any lessons from causing this serious injuries to this lady in this appalling accident," he said.
McGrath was also banned for driving for two years.