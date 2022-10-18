East Belfast: Man charged following axe attack
- Published
A 19-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm after a man was hit in the face with an axe.
The attack happened on the Cregagh Road in east Belfast just after 22:15 BST on Sunday.
A man in his 50s, who is being treated in hospital, has been left with life-altering injuries, police have said.
A 22-year-old who was also arrested following the incident has been released on police bail.
The 19-year-old has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court later.