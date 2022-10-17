PSNI: Woman allegedly raped by taxi driver settles legal action
- Published
A woman who said she was raped by a taxi driver has settled legal action with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) over alleged failings in its investigation.
The woman claimed the attack took place during a journey in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, in November 2011.
The Police Ombudsman said the PSNI failed to properly investigate or supervise the alleged crime.
The watchdog also said officers failed to keep the woman updated on the case.
The PSNI is to pay the woman's legal costs following a hearing at the High Court in Belfast as part of the terms of the resolution.
Her solicitor described the outcome as "vindication" in a case where police failings had already been identified.
The woman, who cannot be named, alleged the driver made sexual advances before locking the doors, pulling over and attacking her in the rear of his car.
She reported the incident that night and was taken to the location by police the following day, according to court papers.
She said the driver was subsequently interviewed by detectives and claimed she had made advances on him.
'Lack of independent evidence'
A file was submitted to the Public Prosecution Service, but the authority decided not to charge the man for evidential reasons said to involve the lack of independent evidence in the case.
No forensic evidence or traces of semen were identified.
Recommendations by the Police Ombudsman in relation to an investigating officer and his supervisor were said to have been accepted and acted upon by the PSNI.
The woman brought civil proceedings against the force, seeking damages for alleged misconduct in public office, breach of statutory duty and negligence.
Her lawyers said there were failures to adequately investigate the rape complaint, carry out forensic examinations of the taxi or the driver's clothing, obtain CCTV footage of the route taken or pursue lines of enquiry to corroborate her story.
The woman's solicitor, Owen Beattie, said: "Today's settlement is welcome vindication for our client.
"This action does, however, raise wider discussions as to how police investigate and treat victims of sexual crime."