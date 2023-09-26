Daniel Hegarty: Veteran accused of schoolboy's death dies
A former soldier accused of killing a Londonderry schoolboy more than 50 years ago has died, BBC News NI understands.
Relatives of 15-year-old Daniel Hegarty were informed of the death of the veteran, known as Soldier B, on Friday by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
It is understood he died on Thursday.
Soldier B was facing the prospect of being prosecuted for the teenager's death in the Creggan area of Derry.
The schoolboy was shot on 31 July 1972 during Operation Motorman, the name given to a military operation by the Army to reclaim "no-go areas" set up by republican paramilitaries in towns and cities across Northern Ireland.
At the time, it was largest British military operation since the Suez Crisis of 1956.
In July 2021, the PPS announced that it was dropping the case against Solider B.
But that decision was challenged by the family and it was quashed by the Court of Appeal in August.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Hegarty family said "they took no delight" in Solider B's death.
They also criticised the PPS for "dragging out the case".
"They never really wanted to prosecute Soldier B for murdering a child," the Hegarty family said.
"They had to be dragged by us to that position during the course of almost 15 years of painful litigation."
The BBC has approached the PPS for a response.