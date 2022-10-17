Omagh: Man dies after machete attack outside house
A 53-year-old man has died after he was attacked by a man armed with a machete in Omagh, County Tyrone.
Police said they received a report at about 23:55 BST on Sunday that two men had been assaulted outside a house in the Slievecoole Park area.
The 53-year-old died a short time later, police said. The other man was treated in hospital for hand injuries.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
Police have appealed for information about the incident.