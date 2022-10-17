Omagh: Man dies after machete attack outside house

Slievecoole Park area of OmaghGoogle
The incident happened in the Slievecoole Park area of Omagh

A 53-year-old man has died after he was attacked by a man armed with a machete in Omagh, County Tyrone.

Police said they received a report at about 23:55 BST on Sunday that two men had been assaulted outside a house in the Slievecoole Park area.

The 53-year-old died a short time later, police said. The other man was treated in hospital for hand injuries.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Police have appealed for information about the incident.

