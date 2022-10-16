Bird flu: Tests confirm 'highly pathogenic' strain at Castle Espie
A "highly pathogenic" strain of bird flu has been confirmed in captive birds at Castle Espie, County Down, according to official laboratory test results.
Last Tuesday, the discovery of a suspect case led to a 1.9 mile (3km) temporary disease control zone being erected around the wetland reserve.
That move was a "precautionary measure" while further tests were carried out.
On Sunday, it was confirmed that the samples contained the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 strain.
The disease is considered to pose a "very low risk" to human health but if allowed to spread, it would present a serious risk to the Northern Ireland poultry industry.
Since Tuesday, birdkeepers inside the temporary zone had been ordered to keep all poultry and captive birds indoors or separate from wild birds.
The temporary control zone at Castle Espie has now become a 1.9 mile (3km) "captive bird monitoring zone" on the instructions of Northern Ireland's Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Robert Huey.
"I would urge all flock keepers to take action to review and, where necessary, improve biosecurity in order to prevent further incursion of the disease," Dr Huey said.
"If avian influenza were to enter our Northern Ireland commercial flock, it would have a significant and devastating impact on our poultry industry, international trade, and the wider economy."
'Extremely disappointing'
Castle Espie Wetland Centre on the shore of Strangford Lough temporarily closed last week, saying: "Cases of avian influenza are widespread across the UK and we have sadly had a confirmed case in our collection birds at the centre.
"We are working with the relevant government agencies and are taking measures to prevent the spread of this bird disease. Protecting the birds in our care and those returning for winter refuge on our reserve is our utmost priority."
The tests on Castle Espie's captive bird samples were carried out by the National Reference Laboratory and the results were announced on Sunday in a statement from Stormont's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said: "The confirmation of HPAI H5N1 in captive birds at Castle Espie is extremely disappointing.
"No captive bird site or poultry premises is immune from a potential incursion of this terrible disease, and it is of paramount importance that all bird keepers take appropriate action now to review and enhance their biosecurity measures."
In the past 12 months there were six confirmed cases of HPAI H5N1 in Northern Ireland with the most recent detection in commercial flocks back in February 2022.