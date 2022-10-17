Stormont deadline: Micheál Martin to meet parties in Belfast
Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin will meet Northern Ireland's five main political parties when he travels to Belfast later.
The talks are expected to focus on the Northern Ireland Protocol and efforts to restore power-sharing.
The assembly must resume by 28 October to avoid a fresh election being called.
Under current rules, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris must set an election date if devolution is not restored by then.
Stormont has not functioned fully since February when the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) pulled its first minster out of office in protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
An election was held in May but the new assembly could not function because the DUP refused to vote for a new Speaker.
In what is likely be one of his last visits to Belfast as taoiseach, Mr Martin will hold meetings with each of the five main political parties.
As part of the coalition agreement with Fine Gael, he is due to switch positions with Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar in December.
The taoiseach will be keen to build on the positive "mood music" coming from the most recent protocol talks between Britain and the EU.
But DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, warned that without decisive action from Brussels and Dublin, the Northern Ireland Protocol would continue to erode the foundations of Stormont.
"Brussels must loosen the guide ropes for their negotiating team so a proper renegotiation can take place," said Sir Jeffrey, speaking ahead of his meeting with Mr Martin.
The protocol was agreed between the UK government and the European Union in 2019 in a bid to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland after Brexit.
However, unionist parties oppose it, saying it is damaging trade in Northern Ireland and undermining its position within the UK.
Mr Martin's visit come the day after he launched a scathing attack on Sinn Féin, accusing the party of attempting to intimidate broadcasters and rivals, and refusing to accept basic accountability.
Sinn Féin described his comments as a nonsensical, bizarre, fantasy attack.