West Belfast: Murder inquiry after man stabbed
- Published
Police have started a murder investigation after a 54-year old-man was stabbed in west Belfast.
It happened at Woodside Park in Poleglass at about 22:05 BST on Friday.
A 33-year-old woman is in custody after she was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a Class B controlled drug.
Det Ch Insp Neil McGuinness said the man was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.
"I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us," he added.