Arlene Foster and Peter Weir are nominated for peerages

Arlene Foster will sit in the House of Lords as a non-affiliated member
By Darran Marshall
Former Northern Ireland First Minister Dame Arlene Foster has been nominated for a peerage.

She will sit in the House of Lords as a non-affiliated member.

Peter Weir, the former Stormont education minister will join her on the red benches. He will sit as a DUP member.

Former Stormont Education Minister Peter Weir will sit as a DUP member

The prime minister recommended this list to the King, on advice from her predecessor Boris Johnson.

The former Northern Ireland Office minster Hugo Swire is among those also nominated.

