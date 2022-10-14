Arlene Foster and Peter Weir are nominated for peerages
Former Northern Ireland First Minister Dame Arlene Foster has been nominated for a peerage.
She will sit in the House of Lords as a non-affiliated member.
Peter Weir, the former Stormont education minister, will join her on the red benches. He will sit as a DUP member.
The prime minister recommended this list to the King, on advice from her predecessor Boris Johnson.
The former Northern Ireland Office minster Hugo Swire is among those also nominated.
Mr Weir, a former assembly member for Strangford, said he was "honoured and humbled" to be appointed to the House of Lords as a DUP nominee.
"At Westminster, I will be operating as a full-time working peer, advocating on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland, and promoting the great cause of the union," he added.
"Northern Ireland needs stability and prosperity, and alongside my colleagues at Westminster, the Assembly and local councils, I will focus on delivering those twin objectives, particularly through the necessary removal of the [Northern Ireland] Protocol, which acts as a barrier to good governance and the economic well-being of our people."
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Mr Weir had "given a lifetime of service to his constituents and to the pro-union cause in Northern Ireland".
"He will be a very welcome addition to our parliamentary team in the House of Lords as well as a strong advocate for Northern Ireland and the pro-union cause throughout the United Kingdom," he said.
Sir Jeffrey said he was also "delighted" that Dame Arlene Foster had been nominated for a peerage.
"Arlene will be a strong voice for Northern Ireland and this is rightful and worthy recognition for her contribution and service to Northern Ireland," he added.
"We look forward to working closely with her in the time ahead."