Man jailed after house was used as UDA weapons store
- Published
A County Antrim man has been handed a two-year sentence after swords were discovered in a house used as a UDA weapons storage facility.
William 'Billy' Simms, 30, of Grahamstown Walk, Ballyclare, pleaded guilty to the charges against him.
These included possessing articles for a purpose connected with the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism.
He further admitted to possessing a taser and two stun guns.
This was in contravention of the Firearms (Northern Ireland) Order 2004.
Police discovered swords, machetes and knuckle dusters, along with a suspected BB gun and "UDA-branded clothing" at Simms' then home at Erskine Park, Ballyclare.
Searches were carried out on February 16, 2021, at property as part of an operation by the PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Task Force targeting criminality linked to the South East Antrim UDA.
Simms had paraphernalia associated with the banned grouping, including tasers, batons, military-style clothing, gloves and balaclavas.
During police interviews, the accused denied possessing the items, and stated that he only took up a tenancy on the property on December 19, 2020.
After sentencing Simms, who appeared in person at Belfast Crown court, Judge Donna McColgan told prison staff to take him in to custody.
The Paramilitary Crime Task Force afterwards welcomed the sentence.
"Paramilitary organisations control communities through a regime of fear and violence, and have no place whatsoever in today's society," Detective Inspector Corrigan said.
"This case demonstrates our ongoing commitment, and that of our partners, to disrupting organised criminal activity so that local people can get on with peaceful lives.
"I'm keen to thank the community for their continued support and would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101."