Downpatrick: Controversial merger of three schools gets go-ahead
- Published
The controversial merger of a Catholic grammar and two non-selective schools in Downpatrick, County Down, has been given the green light.
Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has approved the merger of De La Salle High School, St Mary's High School and St Patrick's Grammar School.
The CCMS has welcomed the move and said the new school would be a 1,600-pupil voluntary grammar school.
However, the long-running proposal has had both strong support and opposition.
In a previous consultation carried out by the Education Authority (EA), 106 out of 120 responses were opposed to the plan.
But the Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown, who is also chair of CCMS, has previously defended the merger.
An original plan to include a fourth school - St Columba's College in Portaferry - as part of the merger was dropped in 2019.
The new school is set to open in September 2023.
About 40% of pupils are set to be admitted through academic selection.
The rest will be admitted on the basis that the new school is their nearest Catholic post-primary school.
In a statement to BBC News NI, the CCMS (Council For Catholic Maintained Schools) said it welcomed the education minister's decision.
"The proposal will bring together De La Salle High School, St Mary's High School and St Patrick's Grammar School to create a new grammar school in the trusteeship of the De La Salle Congregation," the CCMS said.
"The proposal offers the potential for all children from a family to be educated together at post-primary level, similar to their experience at primary school in the area.
"The new co-educational post-primary school will have a vision and ethos of inclusion and educational excellence in keeping with the tradition espoused by the Catholic family of schools.
"CCMS and Trustees look forward to working with the school communities in establishing the new school."
But some parents of pupils of St Patrick's Grammar - locally known as the 'Red High' - have contacted BBC News NI to express their disappointment at the merger.
One described it as "absolutely ridiculous".
"Gutted is an understatement," they said.