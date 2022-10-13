Police in Northern Ireland seize artwork, ammunition and diamonds
- Published
High-value artwork, cash, precious stones and 100 rounds of ammunition are among items seized by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
Ten searches were carried out at locations across the country as part of an ongoing operation targeting organised crime gangs.
The seizures were made on Wednesday and Thursday in Crossmaglen, Lurgan, Larne, Glenarm and Carnlough.
A cannabis "grow house" was also discovered at one of the locations.
Along with approximately £40,000 and €25,000 (£21,600) cash and high-value items, designer goods, watches, weaponry including machetes, over 100 rounds of illegally held ammunition, an imitation firearm and suspected cannabis were found.
"Organised crime gangs involved in such activity should be left in no doubt - we will also identify the money and assets they have made through their invidious trade, and we will take these assets off them," said the PSNI.
Police appealed for information.