Dunmurry: Homeowners left terrified in burglary, police say
People in west Belfast were subjected a "terrifying experience" after two men entered their home, threatened one of them with a knife and made off with their car, police said.
At about 02:40 BST two men entered a house in Glenbawn Park, Dunmurry.
The occupants were woken by the men, who were armed with knives, demanding money and keys to their car.
One of the men held a knife to the throat of a man who lived in the house, causing in a small cut to his neck.
The two men then left the house by the front door and made off in the car, which was found burnt out a short time later in Clonelly Avenue, west Belfast.
Police said two mobile phones were also taken from the property during the incident.
One of the suspects is described as being of a heavy build while the other man is described as being of a slim build.
Both men are believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s police have said.
Det Sgt McVeagh said: "This was a terrifying experience for the occupants of the property and our investigation is now underway to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive."