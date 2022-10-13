Dr Michael Dobbins: Special school principal found not guilty of sex offences
The principal of a special educational needs school has been found not guilty of sexual offences and rape charges.
Dr Michael Dobbins, 54, of Greenhaw Road in Londonderry had faced 10 charges, which included six counts of rape and three of sexual assault.
He also faced a charge of sexual assaulting a person with a mental disorder who was unable to consent due to a mental disorder.
He was cleared of all charges at Londonderry Crown Court.
All of the charges were alleged to have occurred over a two-year period, which Dr Dobbins had always denied.
Throughout the two-week trial, a number of witnesses claimed the alleged victim was "besotted by" and "adored" Dr Dobbins.
The woman's mother had claimed a number of sexual incidents involving Dr Dobbins and her daughter had taken place in his car, office and at his home.
Before the jury began their deliberations on Thursday, the judge directed them to return a not guilty verdict on the count of sexual activity with a female who was unable to consent due to a mental disorder.
After just over two hours of deliberation, the jury returned unanimous verdicts of not guilty on the remaining nine charges.