Cost of living: Queen's University Belfast to spend £8m on support
- Published
Queen's University Belfast is to spend about £8m making extra cost-of-living payments to students and most staff.
Most of the university's 25,000 students will receive £150, although about 3,600 students from lower-income families will get a higher payment of £400.
About 3,000 staff - all staff apart from senior managers - will receive between £500 and £750.
But the payments will not be made until January 2023.
Inflation is increasing at nearly its fastest rate in 40 years, driven largely by the rising cost of food and fuel.
The university recently declared a "critical incident" due to rises in the cost of living and said it would bring forward measures to help staff and students.
Some of those measures have now been agreed by senate, the university's governing body.
'Greatest need after Christmas'
The university's vice-chancellor Prof Ian Greer told BBC News NI he was "very concerned" about the cost-of-living pressures on students and staff.
"There's no doubt that fuel in particular has been a problem across the board, not just for our student population but our staff also," he said.
"In addition the cost of food is also increasing and that causes general hardship for students who are on a very modest income in any event."
Prof Greer was asked by BBC News NI why it would take until January for students to get the payments.
"Students have largely just received their student loan support funding, and we felt the time of greatest need would be just after the Christmas period," he replied.
Students will also not have to pay any fees to graduate - normally £47 - in 2022/23.
All library fines will also be waived and any student discipline fines halved.
The 3,600 students who will receive the higher £400 payment are those whose family household income is below £25,000 a year.
Staff will also receive their cost-of-living payment in January.
"The pressures for the cost of living crisis that I've outlined for students - things like fuel, cost of housing, cost of food - are real pressures for our staff," Prof Greer said.
Breakfasts
The university will spend about £5.5m on the cost-of-living payments for students and around £2.5m on the payments for staff.
Prof Greer said the university was also considering further measures, including providing breakfasts for staff and students, and decisions would be made on those in the coming weeks.
He also told BBC News NI the university was facing an increase of "several million pounds" in its energy bills.
Separately, a number of schools in Northern Ireland had previously decided to offer more pupils free meals in response to rises in the cost of living.
Queen's University had previously spent about £4.5m in July 2022 on payments of between £1,000 and £150 to staff for their work during the Covid pandemic.
Ulster University also paid most of its staff an extra cost-of-living payment of up to £1,000 in June 2022.