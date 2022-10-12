Limavady schools evacuated after gas leak
- Published
Three schools were evacuated in Limavady, County Londonderry, following a gas leak.
It is understood a pipe was hit during construction work in Irish Green Street on Wednesday afternoon.
Hundreds of pupils were collected from St Mary's High School, Limavady High School and Termoncanice Primary School.
Some students at Limavady High School had classes moved to the rear of the building before leaving via Connell Street.
The fire service received a call at 14:00 BST and the situation is now under control.
Part of Irish Green Street had been closed to traffic for much of the afternoon but it has since reopened.
Fire engines from Crescent Link in Londonderry, as well as crews from Limavady, were in attendance.
The schools sent a text or shared messages on social media about where to collect the children.