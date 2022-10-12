NI Protocol: Coveney to meet four Stormont parties ahead of deadline
- Published
Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will hold talks with four of the five main Stormont parties later.
He will meet Sinn Féin, Alliance, the SDLP and the UUP to discuss the protocol and restoration of devolution in Northern Ireland.
The DUP say the party is unable to meet him because of diary commitments.
However, party members will meet Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin when he visits Northern Ireland next week.
Mr Coveney has said the "mood music" has changed in discussions surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The UK and EU held technical talks about the protocol on Thursday via video link in a bid to make progress.
But he said he does not believe issues relating to the protocol will be solved before the deadline for Stormont's institutions to be restored.
Under current rules, if devolution is not restored by 28 October, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is obliged to set a date for a fresh Stormont election.
He has rejected suggestions the government would delay the deadline if talks on the protocol have not made progress by then and said he would "push the button" on an election, if required.
What is the Northern Ireland Protocol?
The protocol, part of the UK government's Brexit deal to leave the European Union, keeps Northern Ireland aligned with the EU's single market to ensure free trade can continue across the Irish land border.
However, unionist politicians have protested against the protocol for resulting in additional checks being placed on some goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
The DUP has blocked the functioning of Northern Ireland's political institutions because it believes the protocol undermines Northern Ireland's position within the UK.
The party said it would not restore Stormont until protocol matters had been resolved.
In June, while Liz Truss held the position of foreign secretary, she introduced legislation in Parliament that sought to give UK ministers powers to unilaterally scrap large parts of the deal.
In July, the EU announced legal action against the UK government over the legislation just days after it cleared the House of Commons.
It said overriding parts of the deal would break international law.