Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council strike to be suspended
Strike action at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is to be suspended from Thursday following a new pay offer to workers.
A revised offer was made to unions on Tuesday morning.
The council said that the three trade unions - Unite, GMB and Nipsa - are recommending the offer to members which will be subject to a ballot process.
The strike has caused disruption to many of the local authority's services, including bin collections.
Members of the Unite union in the council have been on strike since early September.
In a statement, the council said its main priority was to resume services for residents and customers "as quickly as possible".
In September, a six-week strike at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council was suspended after a pay deal was agreed.
That action began on 15 August and led to 500,000 missed bin collections.