North Belfast: 'Savage attack' on man in Glenfarne Street
A man has been injured during a "savage attack" in north Belfast, police have said.
It happened on Monday at about 20:30 BST.
Masked men reportedly entered the house on Glenfarne Street armed with weapons and assaulted the male occupant and smashed up household items, causing substantial damage.
He was left with injuries to his arms, legs, face and head in the "terrifying ordeal", added Det Sgt Young.
Three of the men were reportedly wearing dark woolly balaclavas and gloves at the time.
A fourth man, who is said to be of slim build, bald and in his 40s, was wearing a dark zipped up jacket.
The group made off in the direction of the Crumlin Road in a silver vehicle following the attack.
Police appealed for information.