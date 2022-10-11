Energy price cap: Details for Northern Ireland businesses published
Details of the energy price cap for Northern Ireland businesses and other non-domestic users have been published by the government.
The scheme will fix wholesale gas and electricity prices for firms for six months from 1 October, shielding businesses from crippling costs.
Hospitals, schools and charities will also get help, the government said.
The supported price has been set at £211 per megawatt hour (MWh) for electricity and £75 per MWh for gas.
The government said this level will "ensure consistency with businesses and consumers in Great Britain".
It will not be the same as the final per unit price paid by non-domestic customers, which will also reflect other costs such as network charges and operating costs, plus the impact of competition between suppliers.
The support will be automatically applied to all eligible bills.