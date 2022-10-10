Man questioned over murder of Damien Heagney who was found in reservoir
A 39 year-old man is being questioned by police investigating the murder of Damien Heagney.
A murder investigation was launched after the remains of Mr Heagney, 47, were recovered from a reservoir in Cappagh, County Tyrone, in August.
Mr Heagney, from Cookstown, was last seen in Dromore on New Year's Eve 2021.
The 39 year-old man was produced from prison on Monday morning and is helping police with enquiries in relation to the murder investigation.
Det Ch Insp Rachel Wilson repeated an appeal for anyone with information on Mr Heagney's disappearance to come forward.