Former prison officer Laura Adair jailed for killing pedestrian
- Published
A former prison officer who killed a pedestrian by driving through a red light has been jailed for six months.
Laura Adair, 36, with an address given in court as "known to police", pleaded guilty earlier in the year to a charge of causing death by careless driving.
Kelly Ann Sherlock, who was 40, was on her way to work on 8 November 2019 when she was killed on the Shore Road in Whiteabbey, County Antrim.
Adair will spend six months on licence on her release from jail.
She was originally charged with causing death by dangerous driving but her guilty plea to the lesser charge was accepted.
"In tragic cases like this there are no winners Ms Adair, only losers as a result of your high culpability careless driving,' Judge Neil Rafferty KC told Belfast Crown Court on Monday.
Prosecution counsel David McNeill said Adair's black BMW drove through the red traffic light and struck the victim as she crossed the pedestrian crossing near the Northern Regional College campus at 06:52 GMT.
The court heard an ambulance which was on the scene within one minute but Ms Sherlock died of her injuries.
Mr McNeill said the weather was good on the morning of the accident, the road was well lit and there were visible signs and road markings on the dual carriageway alerting drivers to the approaching pedestrian crossing.
Much loved daughter
An engineer's report assessed that Adair was driving at 43mph in a 40mph zone at the time she struck Ms Sherlock and there were no defects to the BMW car.
Defence counsel John Kearney KC said he wanted to "acknowledge the pain and loss'' for the family of Ms Sherlock, "who was a much loved daughter''.
"How could the defendant not see the (red) light? How could she not have seen Kelly Ann?
"Those questions have troubled the defendant over the last three years. There is no clear cut answers.''
He said it appeared the defendant had been "distracted'' on the morning of the accident as she drove to work at a Northern Ireland prison with "pressures and stressors'' at work along with mental health difficulties.
Mr Kearney outlined how Adair had been promoted to a senior officer role shortly after joining the prison service.
Two days before she killed Ms Sherlock, an inmate had made "multiple complaints'' about Adair to prison management which were subsequently investigated and found to be "baseless'', the court heard.
"These background problems appear to have overbore her mind and whatever way they operated upon her mind she didn't see the light," Mr Kearney said.
He said Adair was a "good person'', who had a clear criminal record and had since lost her job in the Prison Service.
Judge Rafferty said he had read victim impact statements prepared on behalf of Ms Sherlock's foster parents which described her as a "much loved daughter''.
Passing sentence, the judge said he had "wrestled hard over the weekend'' about what sentence to impose on Adair but decided he could not suspend the sentence "given the manner of your driving''.