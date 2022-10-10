Belfast: Till stolen during Antrim Road armed robbery
- Published
Two men have made off with money in a till during an armed robbery at a shop in north Belfast on Sunday evening.
Police said the incident happened at a commercial premises on Antrim Road just before 19:30 BST.
Det Sgt Ash said one of the suspects was carrying a knife and dressed all in black with red gloves.
They added a staff member was unharmed but left shaken after the "terrifying experience".
The officer said the men demanded money before the staff member handed over the till.
The men then made off in a car.
The second suspect was described as wearing a blue face mask, with their top, trousers and trainers all coloured grey.