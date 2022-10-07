Rathcoole: Flats evacuated after roof collapses
- Published
Two blocks of flats have been evacuated after the roof of a building collapsed in Rathcoole, County Antrim.
It believed 16 flats have been affected in the Green End area of the estate.
Four fire appliances are at the scene and police officers have now cordoned off the street.
Residents are standing outside with suitcases and pets. The Housing Executive has given them information about alternative accommodation.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said its officers were "in attendance at an ongoing incident" in Rathcoole.
They have asked motorists to avoid the area until further notice.
A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) confirmed its staff had not been called to the incident.