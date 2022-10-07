Community Restorative Justice Ireland funding restored
- Published
A restorative justice organisation has said funding from The Executive Office has been restored after investigations uncovered "no evidence of fraud."
Earlier this year, Community Restorative Justice Ireland (CRJI) flagged up a number of corporate governance issues.
It prompted the office to withhold funding, amounting to £1.2m last year.
CRJI said "extremely thorough" internal and external investigations have taken place.
A statement issued by chairman Michael O'Hara said: "We are pleased to announce that funders are satisfied that no evidence of fraud has been uncovered and that all funding has been reinstated.
"CRJI remains committed to the highest standards of governance."
CRJI works with Stormont departments, including the Department of Communities and the Department of Justice, on a number of projects.
It's services include victim support, youth mentoring, advice, and mediation.
It also works closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and a senior officer has sat on its board since 2016.