County Down: Climbing frame company goes into administration
A County Down manufacturer of playground equipment has gone into administration.
NI Retailers Ltd, trading as NI Climbing Frames, employs 21 people.
The company's founder said supply chain difficulties, drastically increased operating costs and the current economic climate had led to "insurmountable difficulties."
Herman Manso said it was with "deep regret" that he had called in the administrators.
He said the company had never before faced such economic challenges.
The business, which is registered as NI Retailers Ltd, is manufacturers play equipment for sale throughout the UK.
The 21 employees now face an uncertain future.
Mr Manso said: " I want to take this opportunity to pay tribute to our dedicated skilled and talented staff, many of whom have been with the company since its foundation.
"We recognise the terrible blow this has on all the families who depend on the company for employment. Despite our very best and unstinting efforts we find ourselves in this position."
Administrator Michael Drumm, of CavanaghKelly has told staff he is temporarily suspending production and operations whilst he carries out a further review of the options available to the company.
Customers and suppliers are in the process of being contacted by the administrator and there will be an update to all stakeholders on the situation within the next week.