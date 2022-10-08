DUP conference: Donaldson to call for union support in speech
- Published
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will address his first Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) conference as party leader when members meet in Belfast later on Saturday.
The party has not held its annual conference since 2019 because of the pandemic.
Last year saw DUP infighting that led to Arlene Foster and Edwin Poots being ousted as party leader within months of each other.
Sir Jeffrey, who is the MP for Lagan Valley, became leader in June 2021.
He is expected to tell the conference that "unionism should have no barriers to entry beyond a belief that Northern Ireland is best served as a part of the UK".
"In support of that union, I want us to build a better Northern Ireland, not just for those who share our unionism, but for all our people."
It is understood the DUP leader will call for the "broadest coalition of support" from across the community in support of the union.
He will also say that coalition should include "those whose support for the union is based on a cultural, social and historic affinity with Great Britain", as well as "those whose support is grounded more in reason and realism and what is best for them and their families".
Sir Jeffrey has faced criticism from other political parties for blocking the formation of a new Northern Ireland Executive and assembly at Stormont.
The party withdrew Paul Givan as first minister in February in protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol, which triggered the collapse of power sharing.
The DUP wants checks between Great Britain and Northern Ireland to be significantly reduced and has insisted Northern Ireland's place within the UK internal market must be "fully restored".
Following the recent assembly election in May, the party said its stance had not changed and that it would remain out of the institutions until "action" is taken on the protocol.
The UK government has been attempting to renegotiate the agreement with the EU, which set out post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.
Talks between both sides resumed this week, with British and Irish ministers suggesting progress could be made to reach a new deal.
However, on Thursday Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney warned that a deal was unlikely before 28 October - that is the current deadline for restoring power sharing at Stormont.
The Northern Ireland Secretary, Chris Heaton-Harris, has repeatedly pledged to call an election if a new Stormont Executive is not in place by then.
'The looming spectre of an election'
Gone are the DUP conferences when Conservative Party heavyweights were the star turn.
Expect a low-key event that looks and feels very different than other years.
The backdrop to today, of course, is the recent shift in tone between the UK and EU when it comes to doing a deal on the protocol - a deal that may not match what the DUP has been calling for.
Then there is the looming spectre of another assembly election if the DUP refuses to reform an executive within the next three weeks.
Sir Jeffrey spelled out the DUP's plan for exiting Stormont earlier this year, a shift that has curried favour with hard-line unionists.
His speech today therefore is unlikely to include anything resembling a plan for returning to Stormont soon.
