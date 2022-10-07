Doctor who abused position for drugs gets suspended sentence
A doctor who abused his position as a GP to obtain prescription drugs has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Dr Peter Sabherwal, 57, whose address was given as Campbell Surgery in Quarry Road, Dungannon, admitted seven counts of possessing Diazepam on various dates between 2014 and 2015.
He further admitted fraud by abusing his position between 2010 and 2015.
Dungannon Crown Court heard on Friday that Dr Sabherwal's conduct was triggered by "a tsunami of bad luck."
In 2016, following a meeting with the practice manager and other partners, Dr Sabherwal admitted obtaining the prescription drugs.
The court was told Dr Sabherwal had accessed staff members' medical files and issued prescriptions, which they would then collect from a chemist and pass to him.
He would then delete the prescriptions from their medical records. The total value of the drugs taken was £422.87, which has since been fully repaid.
During police interview he accepted that his senior position may have exerted a certain amount of pressure on the people concerned to carry out the act.
The General Medical Council found Dr Sabherwal's fitness to practice was impaired and invited him to accept various undertakings, but in 2019 he applied for voluntary erasure due to ill health.
The defence said Dr Sabherwal had dealt with the matter with "quiet dignity" and that "justice absolutely can and should be tinged with mercy."
'Life spiralling out of control'
The court heard that Dr Sabherwal was struggling with his mental health and had been visiting a psychiatrist.
He had re-mortgaged his home to assist two family members in financial crisis and ultimately the funds were lost.
Although Dr Sabherwal's practice was thriving, the court heard his "life was spiralling out of control" due to "a tsunami of bad luck".
The court heard that due to these issues, he began to self-medicate, fraudulently obtaining drugs.
Judge Paul Ramsey KC noted Dr Sabherwal had a completely clear record, that the likelihood of his reoffending had been assessed as low and that he had made immediate admissions without equivocation.
"This is a sad case because there is no pleasure in seeing a man with a brilliant career which has all come to an end," he said.
"The defendant led a blameless life, with a stellar career when he became reliant on the crutch of medication.
"These are serious matters which carry a prison sentence but the mitigations are so compelling, and while they cannot provide an excuse they certainly provide explanation."
Dr Sabherwal was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years.