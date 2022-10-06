North Belfast: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing
- Published
A 43-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in north Belfast.
The incident occurred in the early hours of 5 September on Kinnaird Street.
The man has also been charged with possessing an offensive weapon and a Class C controlled drug.
Police also charged the man with assault on police and resisting police. He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.